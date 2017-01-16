Sixth formers learn about emergencies

When it comes to safety first pupils at one Fylde high school have been proving that they are top of the class.

Five Sixth Form students from Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form have graduated from the ESCAYPS (Emergency Services Community and Young Persons Safety) course with flying colours.

Ready for action.... Carr Hill's sixth formers are getting to grips with the work of the emergency services

The course is aimed at developing coaching and develop traits from teamwork to discipline and respect by encouraging self-respect and belief.

Based at Wesham Fire Station, the project is run in partnership by two local firefighters and a Police Community Support Officer.

During the course the teens had a chance to try their hand at a variety of different skills as well as taking part in workshops and hearing first hand from the experts.

To mark the end of the course parents, carers, family, friends and staff from the police and fire service were invited to an evening event which involved the students demonstrating what they had learnt during the course.

Pupils showed guests how they tackled fire drills, riot training and more before they were presented with their certificates of commendation.

Abigail, from Year 12, who took part in the course said: “I’m much more knowledgeable about the uniform services now.

“I particularly enjoyed the firefighter parts of the course so that is definitely a career I want to look into further.

She added:“I would recommend the course as it’s as much about learning as it is having fun and meeting new people.”