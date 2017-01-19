Sixth form gears up for glittering awards finale

BLACKPOOL Sixth has been shortlisted in the TES awards in the Best Sixth Form category.

The college has made the final cut due to its excellent achievement and progression rates, its strong links with schools, universities and other organisations and clear commitment to improving the educational achievements of students across the Fylde.

Estelle Bellamy, associate principal, said: “We are shortlisted not only for our outstanding results but our links with the Fylde Coast Teaching Alliance and the Teaching School and our high aspirations for students who are aiming for top places at Oxbridge and Harvard.

“We are delighted to reachthe final. It’s a wonderful reward for the hard work of the staff and students across our college and our partners.

“We are standing alongside some extremely successful and outstanding institutions and its a credit to our college that we are shortlisted for this prestigious award.”

The final is on February 24.