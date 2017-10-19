‘Sense of family’ praised at Cleveleys school by inspectors

Staff at a primary school ‘work hard and give their very best’, inspectors found.

Northfold Community Primary School, in Cleveleys, continues to be a ‘good’ school, education watchdog Ofsted said, with its ‘sense of family’ praised in a letter to headteacher Alison Wilson.

She was told: “You and the governing body have created a school ethos that ensures everyone is welcomed and valued.

“Consequently, pupils flourish, feel very well cared for, and are happy.”

Government inspector Neil Mackenzie said Year Six pupils leave ‘fully prepared’ for life at secondary school, while areas that needed to improve were worked on by teachers.

“You and other school leaders have a very accurate view on the strengths of the school and aspects that are not as strong,” he said.

“Northfold Community Primary School is oversubscribed and has a waiting list because it is, under your leadership, constantly improving and a happy and harmonious community.”

To achieve a ranking of outstanding, the school should ‘eliminate barriers’ for disadvantaged pupils, improve boys’ writing, develop pupils’ confidence, and overhaul the playground area outside reception, Mr Mackenzie said in his letter.

Mrs Wilson said: “Everybody is thrilled that all their hard work has been recognised. This was a real team effort, from the people who work at lunchtime all the way up to myself.”

* Northold is currently in with a chance of winning a new playground made out of recycled material – but it needs readers’ help.

The Ringway school is one of just 21 schools across the UK nominated for the Tesco Win a Playground competition. Vote online at www.tescowinaplayground.co.uk