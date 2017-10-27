Schools using bottled water as Public Health officials appeal for parents of sick pupils to come forward

Two Blackpool schools are using bottled water for drinking, as parents of pupils who have been sick in recent weeks are being urged to come forward, The Gazette understands.

Highfurlong School and the adjacent Aspire Academy, in Blackpool Old Road, are at the centre of an investigation by Public Health England, it is believed.

It was launched after United Utilities detected 'mineral deposits' in water samples, according to one source, who said the schools were alerted by the council earlier this week.

A letter purportedly sent to parents by Highfurlong headteacher Rosie Sycamore, which was posted onto social media, said: "Public Health England has requested details of any pupils or staff that experienced sickness in recent weeks.

"I will be collating this information, which includes names, addresses and dates of birth, symptoms, and duration of illness.

"This information will be forwarded to Public Health England by the end of school on Friday, 27th October, 2017.

"Bottled water will be continued to be used throughout the school for drinking purposes until further notices."

Calls to Highfurlong have yet to be returned.

The special school shares an entrance with Aspire Academy, where pupils are currently on their half-term break, after moving into its new £14m premises in November 2015.

Highfurlong remains open today, The Gazette understands.

John Topping, spokesman for the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which runs Aspire, said: "United Utilities has been conducting tests on water in a variety of areas, which includes Aspire Academy, and nothing untoward was found.

“As a general precaution, any member of staff working in school during the half-term has been advised to use bottled water as a safety precaution.”

Blackpool Council, United Utilities, and Public Health England, have also been contacted for a comment.