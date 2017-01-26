Resort pupils provide vital help for special study

Pupils from Rossall School have proved they really are tough cookies.

They took part in an Independent Schools Council study into soft skills and mental toughness.

The MTQ48 study, An Analysis of Mental Toughness at UK Independent Schools claimed independent school pupils are more controlled, committed and confident than those attending a state school.

Over 150 Rossall pupils, took part in the testing, which was split into four categories, confidence, control, commitment and challenge, gave an overall score of 4.26 for independent schools, higher than a figure of 3.94 recorded across state schools.

Rossall pupils enjoy learning and living in a friendly, busy and challenging atmosphere in the classroom, after school and at weekends.

Headteacher Elaine Purves said: “ Growing and learning in such a diverse environment, helps the young people of Rossall School to develop into well-rounded, confident and highly resilient individuals”