Pupils pen super stories of success

Some of Blackpool’s aspiring young writers have been showing off their literary skills in a special competition.

When Blackpool South Rotarian Lesley McCarthy, recently retired from lecturing at Blackpool and The Fylde College, she decided she would still like to support young people and volunteered her services at Marton Primary Academy.

Lesley was made very welcome and has made regular visits to the school, helping pupils with their reading, spelling and punctuation and giving general support.

Lesley felt some pupils would enjoy and benefit from entering the Rotary Young Writer Competition and principal Ruth Coupe and her team were delighted.

The theme for the contest was ‘Reflection’ and 14 pupils entered at club level.

When the submissions were received from the Academy, Lesley, club literacy coordinator Elaine Fossett and Youth Services Committee member Barbara Charlton had to read all the essays determining a ranking order, their decision being confirmed by club members.

The standard of the essays was so high there were two joint first prize winners, three joint second prize winners, one third prize winner and four Highly Commended awards and four Participation awards.

President Jeff Meadows went to school with Lesley and Elaine to present the certificates and prizes to all 14 pupils. It coincided with the school celebration day when assistant principal Alice Coyle presented certificates to pupils for various achievements.

As Jeff walked into the hall, Zak Forrester politely pointed out that his visitor pass was upside down and when he had finished, he let the 10-year-old wear his chain of office, making him honorary president for the rest of the celebration.