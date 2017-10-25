Pupils learn coping strategies for life

Hundreds of Blackpool schoolchildren have been taking part in sessions designed to help them tackle whatever life throws at them in the future.

‘Bounce Forward’ is a programme of workshops aimed at improving pupils’ resilience.

It is being rolled out to every year five pupil in the town, as part of Blackpool’s HeadStart scheme to improve mental health wellbeing among young people.

HeadStart received a £10m Lottery grant last year.

The programme helps children view resilience as ‘magic’, and focuses on different strategies, referred to as ‘potions’, which young people can apply to their daily lives.

Areas explored include understanding of the importance of the basics necessities of life, and the impact of support networks and friends.

Nicola Wheatley, head teacher of Mereside Primary School which was among the first schools to hold workshops, said: “The staff and children have really enjoyed being part of Bounce Forward and learning about resilience.

“This programme has been great at showing pupils, parents, and staff there are practical ways to build resilience.

“It has been great fun and helped prepare the children for Year 6 and towards their transition to high school.”

Emelia Robinson, nine from Marton Primary School, said: “I loved that we were listened to and that Lancashire Mind staff and volunteers took all our problems seriously even if we thought they might have seemed silly.”

Lancashire Mind wellbeing coach Lynda Harvey said: “We have received a fantastic response to the Bounce Forward programme from students, parents, carers and school staff alike.”

For more information about the programme contact lyndaharvey@lancashiremind.org.uk