Pupils give the thumbs up to new school building

Junior Gazette report

Children from Hawes Side Academy in Blackpool returned from a long autumn half term holiday to move into their brand new school building.

The school, based on Johnsville Avenue, South Shore, had expanded so much over the years that a new building was needed.

It was built last year and we moved into it in November 2016.

Everyone was really excited to see what the new school was like and we all love it!

It is an eco-school which means there is special technology to control the heating.

There is also a great, new library.

The new school building was officially opened by Blackpool author Dan Worsley last term.

He gave a speech and then we had chance to get his new book, More Impossible Tales, and get it signed.

BY gracie mellor