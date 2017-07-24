Pupil of Year named at primary school's first ever awards bash

Youngsters at Norbreck Primary Academy waited excitedly to find out who had been named pupil of the year at the school’s first ever awards ceremony.

The event celebrated children from years three to six in a range of categories including sportsperson of the year, musician of the year, creative artist of the year and friend of the year.

Musician of the year Harriet Cookson, aged 9 and creative artist of the year Charlie Hume, aged 10

During the event the school also unveiled its Junior Leadership Team including Head Girl Cara Hadgraft and Head Boy James Wincott.