Proud Ranvir takes on top university role

Proud Prestonian and TV journalist Ranvir Singh is being officially installed as chancellor of her old university this afternoon.

Already an Honorary Fellow, she is the third chancellor the University of Central Lancashire and, at a special inauguration ceremony held at Preston Guild Hall on Friday afternoon, Ranvir will be officially welcomed into the UCLan family in front of a 350-strong audience of staff, students and invited guests.

Ranvir

The event will also celebrate the inauguration of Professor Mike Thomas as the University’s fourth Vice-Chancellor. Ranvir, who grew up in Preston and studied postgraduate journalism at UCLan, said: “It feels quite surreal. Lots of friends and family are here and it’s starting to sink in what an amazing honour this is. My job really is to raise awareness to the work that is going on and the support universities need going forward.”

David Taylor, pro-chancellor and chairman of the University Board, said: “In Ranvir we have found someone who is successful, someone who can engage with staff and students and someone who has the capacity to inspire. Ranvir is from Preston and a former student of ours; she has an affinity for the university and cares for our heritage and our future.

“I am thrilled and excited at the prospect of working with her.”

Prof Thomas’s inauguration marks the end of his first year at the helm of UCLan as vice-chancellor.

He said: “I am proud to be the Vice-Chancellor of an ambitious university, proud of my colleagues who commit their professional lives to supporting our students and proud of our students who go on to do so much good for our community and society.”

Prof Thomas added: “I am delighted to lead UCLan into the next stage of its development and I am determined to realise our potential as a civic university that delivers benefits to individuals, organisations and to society as a whole.”

UCLan’s award-winning Chamber Choir gave a special performance at the event with a piece composed for the occasion by Mark Goggins, University Chamber Choir Director

Guests at the ceremony included Ranvir’s former BBC North West Tonight colleagues, including co-presenters Gordon Burns and Annabelle Tiffin.