Praise for youngsters' achievements at Bispham school

The new headteacher at a Bispham primary school has brought a ‘clear sense of direction’, Ofsted said.



Amanda Stokes, who has been in charge at Westcliff Primary School for 11 months, was said to be ‘tenacious’ in making sure youngsters achieve their best.

Inspectors at the education watchdog stopped short of boosting the school’s rating up from ‘good’, which it was also given after its last visit in 2013.

Tony Nicholson, the chief executive officer of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which runs Westcliff, said: “We are ambitious to ensure leaders and teachers at Westcliffe now set their sights on even greater achievements,” he said.

Amanda added: “We are delighted that Ofsted recognised that we have maintained the high standards of teaching and learning at Westcliff.

“The inspector noted that we had fully addressed all the areas for improvement from the previous inspection, and that pupil attainment and progress is rising.

“The staff have worked incredibly hard, in a period of great change in terms of senior leadership, to maintain stability, whilst striving for improved outcomes.”

To get to ‘outstanding’, Ofsted’s top mark, the school should now make sure there is a ‘systematic approach’ to reading so pupils ‘make even better progress’, and make sure ‘the curriculum offers rich and memorable experiences in all subjects’, a letter from inspector Emma Jackson said.

The school will be known as Westcliff Primary Academy from next September.

