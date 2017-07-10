‘Outstanding’ rating handed to school again

Kirkham Pear Tree School has been ranked outstanding by Ofsted again.

The education watchdog latest visit came after the school was last given the top possible score in May 2012.

In a letter to headteacher Lesley Sullivan, Ofsted inspector John Nixon said: “You and your staff have immense pride in the school and an unquestionable commitment to providing the very best for the young people who attend it.

“The school is a learning community that provides excellent education and care for its pupils.

“Parents overwhelmingly support the school and recognise the impact of the high quality teaching that your leadership has ensured.”

Governors were also praised for having a ‘detailed and deep understanding’ of the school, while the quality of teaching ‘remains a significant strength’.

To improve even more, senior teachers and governors should now ‘consider how best to enhance the use of the high levels of expertise and specialist knowledge found in school to provide the best training and support’ to other schools, Mr Nixon said in his letter, which was published online.