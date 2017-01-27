Ofsted tells academy it needs to improve

St George’s school in Marton has been told it needs to improve following its first inspection as an academy.

The secondary school, in Cherry Tree Road, had been rated as ‘good’ before it converted in 2014.

Education watchdog Ofsted outlined several areas senior teachers need to address, while also praising a number of strengths.

While pupils’ progress in English, maths, and science was not good enough, their ‘spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development’ is excellent, it said in its report.

Staff were not routinely held to account for the quality of their teaching, which was not good enough, but head Graham Warnock was described as having ‘a clear vision, drive and determination to move the school forward’.

And while systems were not in place to identify youngsters’ underachievement, the school’s commitment to reading was found by inspectors to be ‘highly effective’.

Mr Warnock, who took charge last year after a spell as deputy head, said: “I was especially pleased to see the inspection team gave credit for the positive changes in the direction of the school in relation to recent initiatives.”