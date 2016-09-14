Nursery calls in lawyers after Ofsted rates it ‘inadequate’

A Blackpool nursery has called in the lawyers after being rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

The education watchdog said a number of legal breaches led to Primrose House Nursery, in Devonshire Road, being told to improve.

It also said children there were found to be ‘potentially at risk’, in a recent report the nursery is now disputing.

Owner Anthony Brocklehurt said: “We believe the report to be inaccurate and imbalanced and we have complained to Ofsted.

“I can’t comment any further because we are seeking legal advice on this matter.”

Ofsted’s report said: “Managers do not have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities,

“There is a number of breaches of the legal requirements, which has a significant impact on children’s well-being, and learning and development.”

The nursery failed to tell Ofsted its manager was on maternity leave and had been replaced temporarily, while the manager’s replacement also had ‘a poor understanding of how to protect children’, inspector Jacqueline Midgley said.

Although children were found to be happy and relaxed, and parents spoke highly of the care provided, Ofsted said the nursery was inadequate in all four key inspected areas: Effectiveness of the leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning, and assessment; personal development, behaviour, and welfare; and outcomes for children.

Insp Midgley, who observed teaching, looked at records, held meetings with the manager and area manager, spoke to parents, and outlined several improvements that should be made.

They include making sure all staff receive support and training, that children’s assessments are accurate, that every child is assigned a key worker, and ensuring staff understand every child’s development.

She said: “Staff are good role models of behaviour.

“For example, all staff remind children to say please and thank-you, and encourage them to take turns and share toys.

“Staff provide children with healthy and nutritious meals and snacks, and help children to learn about the components of a healthy lifestyle.

“Children’s independence, good behaviour, and social schools are appropriately supported.”

But she added: “It is unclear if children are making the best possible progress in their learning and development.

“Children are not as well-prepared as possible for their future learning, including school.”

The nursery, registered with Ofsted last year, is run by Quality Childcare Limited and has 62 children aged from one to four on roll, Ofsted’s report also said.