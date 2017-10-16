New headteacher confirmed at Marton

The acting headteacher at Baines’ Endowed Church of England Primary Academy in Marton has been given the job on a permanent basis.

Debi Rusling (pictured) has been at the helm since Jo Snape stepped down before the summer, with parents told she’d be her permanent replacement in a letter sent home last week.

Adele Langford, the chairman of govenors, said the academy trust, Cidari, has been working to replace Miss Snape since the end of the summer term.

She wrote: “I am delighted to inform you that, following a thorough interview process, Mrs Rusling, our current acting headteacher, has been successful in securing the headteacher position.

“The CEO [chief executive officer] of Cidari and govenors were unanimous in their decision to appoint Mrs Rusling who will lead the school as it continues to go from strength to strength.

“She will build on the good work that has already been completed in the past few years and take it forward with new ideas for the next stage of its development.”

Baines, in Penrose Avenue, was branded ‘good’ by education watchdog Ofsted in its first inspection as an academy last year.

And Mrs Langford added: “The school could not be in safer hands.”

In her final newsletter, Miss Snape said she could only say ‘thank you’ eight and a half years after joining the school.

She added: “I have loved my time at Baines, it has been a wonderful privilege.”

Cidari said Miss Snape retired as head but remains an advisor/consultant on the trust’s board of the diocese.