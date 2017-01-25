New film Sing is pitch perfect

Jack Dinsley, 17

Senior correspondent

An all new animated film was previewed over the weekend and it was none other than musical comedy film, Sing.

Did the film deliver or was it just a boring animation that was aimed only at children?

The film follows a koala named Buster Moon, who is in financial crisis with his theatre.

He needs to come up with a clever idea to keep his theatre operating or he will lose everything.

Buster comes up with a genius idea of holding a singing competition. The singing competition is a huge success, with the residents eager to make a star of themselves.

However, the reason they want to enter is for the cash prize of $100,000.

The actual prize money is $1,000, will Buster do the honourable thing of ending the singing competition and being honest?

Sing is produced by the hit production company, Illumination Entertainment, which is well known for producing the Despicable Me series, Hop, The Lorax and The Secret Life of Pets. Therefore, there was a lot of pressure for this film to be a big hit!

The film’s voice cast starts with Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon and I thought he did an excellent job of voicing the main star.

Next was Reese Witherspoon as Rosita and she did an excellent job voicing a devoted mother, who gave up her dreams of being a singer.

Another big name was Seth MacFarlane as Mike, who is an arrogant mouse and I thought he did a brilliant job voicing this!

Scarlett Johansson voiced Ash, who is a teenager porcupine and goes through heartbreak in the film.

The film had brilliant voice actors with the likes of John C. Reilly; Nick Offerman; Peter Serafinowicz; Jennifer Saunders; Jennifer Hudson; Rhea Perlman and Leslie Jones all voicing different animals in the film.

I thought the film was outstanding. The animation was amazing and it lived up to the name of Illumination Entertainment. The voice actors all did an excellent job of voicing their character. I felt like as an audience member you were on the story with the characters and it felt amazing.

The character development was brilliant and I really saw the difference of most the characters by the end of the film.