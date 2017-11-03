Mob rule is showstopper

Mob rule was top of the timetable when staff and pupils gathered together for a school assembly.

Hundreds of and students staff at Carr Hill High in Kirkham were dumbstruck when a group of pupils boycotted the event to stage a flash mob.

Cast members from the upcoming Addams Family Musical took advantage of the captive audience as they performed a rendition of When You’re An Addams to more than 300 unsuspecting students and staff.

After weeks of rehearsals, the cast of 70 finally had an opportunity to give the school a flavour of the things to come at the performances, which take place on November 15 to 17.

Musical director is Adam Brown, Faye Sheffield is the director and Charlotte O’Connor has choreographed the show, which features sixth former Eve Martin as Gomez Addams.

Eliza Tiffen strars as Morticia, Paige Evans-Mason is Fester, Niall Willey is cast in the part of Lurch, Pugsley is Kian Wright and a cast of three, Kira Lyall-Cottle, Abigail Bolton, Amber Graham are sharing the part of Wednesday.

Tickets are now available, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children and are available to purchase from the school.