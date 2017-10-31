Jobs success for resort graduates

Figures unveiled today show getting a degree in Blackpool is putting people on the path to higher earnings.

A national survey has revealed 98 per cent of Blackpool and the Fylde College graduates are in employment within six months of graduating.

Students from Blackpool and the Fylde College at a graduation ceremony

Their average starting salary is £24,000 - compared to the national average of £22,500.

The figures have been collected as part of the Destination of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) statistics.

The survey of students who graduated in 2015/16 elicited 875 responses from 1,140 students, a response rate of 77 per cent.

Claire Frost, director of marketing at the college, whose main campus is in Ashfield Road, Bispham, said “As well as confirming our graduates find jobs quickly and earn substantially more than the national average, the survey also showed around eight out of 10 feel their course prepared them well for the workplace.

“This backs up our belief that a qualification from Blackpool and The Fylde College delivers the skills employers want.”

Many students are mature age learners.

Alison Lochner, from Blackpool, who is studying a foundation degree in Business and Financial Management, added: “These statistics prove people leave the college with the skills employers need and it’s no surprise so many graduates find rewarding employment quickly.

“I’m a single parent and found the flexibility offered at the college, and support in finding the right course, was key to enabling me to be able to get back into education and learn the new skills I need.”