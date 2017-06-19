Hunt on for new LSA High head

Interviews will take place next month for the post of next headteacher at Fylde’s biggest school.

Phil Wood retires in December after 15 years at the helm of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College and applications to replace him are being invited until June 29.

The advert posted across education media says that the governing body of the school is seeking to appoint “an exceptional headteacher to lead our vibrant and inclusive school – an experienced teacher and leader who can demonstrate the impact of her/his dynamic and innovative leadership and who has business acumen/skills.” Interviews will take place on July 13 and 14.

The Ansdell-based school, which has more than 1,400 students and is popularly known as LSA High School, gained a ‘good’ inspection from Ofsted earlier this year.

Mr Wood’s departure will come nine months before the school reverts to accommodating students aged from 11 to 16 only, with its sixth form discontinued for budget reasons, but he stressed his decision to retire at 59 - a year early - is not connected to that key change.