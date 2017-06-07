Hot on the heels of a giant’s trail

Pupils from St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy enjoyed an exciting activity at school when they joined forces to catch a giant. Junior Gazette reporter Jashu Kubinski wrote this guide.

I am writing these instructions because there is a giant on the loose in Blackpool.

What you will need: the biggest net you can find, a spade, shiny treasure, twigs, leaves, and lullabies

What you need to do:

First get your spade so you can dig the deepest hole in the universe.

Next disguise the hole with sticks and leaves so the giant won’t see it.

Then drop a trail of treasure so that the greedy giant will come to the trap.

When you have finished, wait quietly to catch the giant.

A final note of warning:

Beware! If you get too close his loud shouts might hurt your ears.

He has sudden rages so play him lullabies.