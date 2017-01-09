Head’s pride in taking top job

A Fylde coast headteacher has spoken of his pride at taking over the helm of a leading academies trust.

Tony Nicholson, the executive head at Hodgson Academy in Poulton, has taken over as chief executive officer of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), saying he was ‘honoured’ to have been selected for the role.

He was appointed to replace outgoing FCAT chief executive officer Felicity Greeves following her retirement at Christmas.

Mr Nicholson, the former deputy CEO, who was also headteacher at Montgomery High School in Bispham until last year, will remain at Hodgson, in Moorland Road, for two days a week.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to be trusted with such an important role.

“We have worked extremely hard over the past few years to establish an academy trust that is now respected locally and regionally for its impact on school improvement.

“As a trust we encompass outstanding and good schools and a number that have improved very significantly from previous Ofsted categories.

“We have a strong track record and we will continue to put students first.”

He added: “Our mission is to work locally and provide a much needed springboard for all our young people.

“The challenges are not insignificant but our resolve and determination to work effectively in a strong and impactful partnership will ensure success.

“I am proud to lead such an outstanding team of leaders, teachers, and support staff.”

Mr Nicholson stepped down as head of Montgomery, in All Hallows Road, in July, and was succeeded by Stephen Careless, who was previously deputy head at Morecambe High School.