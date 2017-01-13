Have your say on school plan

Fylde MP Mark Menzies is urging as many people as possible to make their voices heard in the consultation over the future of sixth form education at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

Interested parties have until January 20 to have their say over a proposal which could spell the end of state sixth form academic education in Lytham St Annes

The school has put forward a plan to drop academic courses for over-16s from 2018 as an economy measure in the face of an anticipated £700,000 cash deficit.

Following the consultation process, a final decision on whether the move goes ahead is expected from Lancashire County Council, as the education authority, in March.

Mr Menzies has been lobbying ministers at Westminster in a bid to find a solution to the issue, while a group of former students and teachers have formed a Facebook group Save Lytham St Annes Sixth Form, which has attracted more than 700 members and wants a public meeting held on the issue.

Mr Menzies said: “I spoke to ministers about the situation and they revealed the new funding formula for secondary schools which has given Lytham St Annes High a slight funding increase.

“However, the most important thing for all parents and young people in Fylde to do now, is to take part in the consultation process that is ongoing.

“It should not just be about what the parents want, it needs to be about what the young people approaching sixth form want as well.

“We need to understand what is needed from the perspective of both parents and students so everyone must take part in the consultation to ensure their voices are heard.”

Blackpool and The Fylde College, which went into partnership with the Technology and Performing Arts College to provide courses at the Lytham Sixth Form College from September 2015, says it will be business as usual as far as it is concerned if the proposal goes ahead.

More details of the consultation at www.lythamhigh.lancs.sch.uk, while comments should be sent to Sarah Hirst, Skills, Learning and Development Service, CCP Ground Floor, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD or by email to sarah.hirst@lancashire.gov.uk