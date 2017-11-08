Grab yourself a new career at college

A careers event will be held at two Blackpool and The Fylde College campus’ tonight.

The College is inviting potential students to “Beat the Experts” with a range of career-orientated activities.

Claire Frost, Director of Marketing, said: “We believe there are some extremely talented people out there who may have untapped abilities.

“They may just need that qualification which will allow them to access a rewarding career which puts their talents to the best use.

“We want to see what they can do at our open event, whether their talents be in anything from engineering or computing to catering and creative arts.”

It will be held at both the Bispham campus and Park Road campus from 4.30pm to 7pm.