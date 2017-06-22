Gold mark for college

Blackpool and The Fylde College has been named among one of the nation’s “elite” education establishments.

The sea-side institution is one of a small group of higher education facilities nationally, and the only one in Lancashire, which have been awarded a Gold grade by the Government’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The TEF was set up by the Government to recognise and reward excellent teaching and learning and has released its ratings for the first time this year.

The top grading recognises consistently outstanding teaching, learning environment and delivering excellent employment outcomes for its students.

This is the highest possible rating achievable under the tough criteria and B&FC is one of only 14 colleges nationally to receive it, putting it’s higher education provision among the UK’s elite.

The college’s principal and chief executive Bev Robinson said: “To receive the highest possible rating in the TEF in its first year is testament to the standards at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

“This gold rating gives further assurance to students, employers, teachers and parents that choosing a degree with B&FC is a guarantee of the highest level of education in the country leading to a wealth of career prospects.”

Cheryl Dunn, vice principal for higher education and student enhancement added: “At B&FC we work closely with industry partners, often co-creating programmes with them to ensure we are preparing students for the workforce.

“Our programmes prepare students for rewarding roles in a wide range of industries and I believe our talented teaching staff are second to none, a view which is now backed up by our gold rating.

The panel assessed three areas – the quality of teaching; the learning environment; and, student outcomes and learning gain – with gold requiring evidence of outstanding provision in all three.

The college offers more than 60 degrees accredited by long-standing partner Lancaster University, which also received a gold mark in the first TEF ratings and is consistently in the top 10 UK universities.

In September 2016, the college was granted foundation degree awarding powers.