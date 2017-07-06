Going back to school added up for Jackie

A Blackpool woman who went back into the classroom as an adult is celebrating.

Jackie Shaw was out of work and was nervous about taking the plunge to improve her qualifications in order to get into work.

Now the 58-year-old says she hasn’t looked back.

Jackie, from Queen Street in the resort, signed up to a Maths Entry Level 3 course with PHX Training in Blackpool – and has never looked back since by passing Employability and IT training courses as well.

She has fulfilled her ambition by finding work with Wynfield House for the Deaf,, where she cares for vulnerable people who may also be infirm.

Jackie said: “I had a bad experience with another company training provider so I was reluctant at first to go back to training. It was all worth it – and now I love my job.

“I get to work with great people, I enjoy looking after vulnerable people and the elderly and it’s something I want to make a real career of now.

“I did some volunteer work with Age UK and that inspired me to work in the care sector. I’m very happy with my job.

I’d also like to thank my trainers at PHX Training because they encouraged me, gave me confidence and drove me on to do better things.”

Jackie’s boss Sue Cook, manager at Wynfield House, said: “Jackie is great and brings a real energy to this kind of work.

“The residents really like her, she approaches everything with the same enthusiasm and she certainly seems to have found her vocation in life.”

Dan Scott, managing director of PHX Training, said: “This is just the kind of success story we like, someone who wants to learn, get on and eventually finds the right kind of work.”

Jackie has the right kind of attitude, and we’re just pleased it worked out for her.