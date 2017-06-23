Fylde coast headteacher welcomes crackdown on dodgy school parking

A headteacher has welcomed a crackdown on parents who flout parking rules outside a Fylde coast school.

Police swooped on motorists ignoring warnings in Lambs Road, Thornton, as they picked their children up from Stanah Primary School.

A trio of vehicles were shamed on social media, with officers promising the motorists would be ‘dealt with robustly’.

Stanah headteacher Hamish Clough said it was ‘wonderful’ that police were ‘striving to make the roads immediately outside our site so much safer for our children’.

“We welcome their work and support for the school community,” he added.

“They are clearly having more success than our repeated polite requests in the school’s weekly newsletter.

“We now hope to see fewer people parking on the roadside outside school, thus making the roads safer for our families and also to reduce the congestion for all the local residents.”

And Mr Clough also sent out a strong message to parents, pedestrians and motorists alike, reminding them to stay safe on the school run.

He said: “Many people forget the importance of respecting the rules regarding parking and double white lines, we have been very lucky that we haven’t had a nasty accident.

“None of us want to make or receive a phone call to say one of our children has been seriously injured. I would also urge families to use the two crossing patrols rather than trying to find a gap in the traffic.”