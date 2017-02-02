Freedom of information request reveals Blackpool schools containing asbestos

Asbestos in Blackpool schools has not posed a danger to pupils.

In response to a Freedom of Information request Blackpool Council said there were 14 schools in the resort where asbestos was present.

As of last November the material was present at Baines Endowed Primary School, Marton, Claremont Primary School, Holy Family Primary School, Mereside Primary School, Moor Park Primary School, Our Lady of the Assumption

Primary School, Park Community Academy,Revoe Community Primary Academy, Roseacre Learning Academy, Stanley Primary School, Woodlands Special School, South Shore Academy andSt George’s High School.

Blackpool Council said there had been no incidents between 2011 and 2016 where students had been exposed to asbestos.