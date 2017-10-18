Ex-pupils urged back into school

Former Blackpool scholars are being urged to go back to school. As part of a new programme, students from six schools and colleges in Blackpool, where the Government says careers advice is poor, will connect with experienced former students in order to improve their employability skills and boost their ambition.

Run by Future First, which helps state schools build thriving alumni communities, the initiative is funded by the Careers and Enterprise Company, set up in 2015 to improve career opportunities.

An in-school alumni carousel showing alumni with current state students

Schools and colleges taking part will be able to harness the talents of former students in work and education.

Under the scheme, Future First will work with careers staff and teachers in each school to build a network registering hundreds of employers as volunteers and engaging them to inspire thousands of today’s students immediately.

The alumni will volunteer in assemblies and workshops, offer work experience placements and take part in intensive ‘World of Work’ days.

Former Ofsted Christine Gilbert, executive chairman of Future First said: “We know that among every alumni community is a host of inspiring role models, who can boost the confidence, motivation and life chances of students.

“Alumni are unique because of their special connection with current students.

“The young people in these schools will truly benefit from working with former students, who will show them what’s possible and open their eyes to a world beyond their own.”

Taking part are Blackpool and Fylde College, Aspire Academy, Highfield Leadership Academy, Montgomery High School, St George’s School and Unity Academy.