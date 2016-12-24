College closure backlash sparks Facebook battle

Campaigners hoping to help save sixth form education in Lytham St Annes have called for a meeting in a bid to find a solution as Fylde MP Mark Menzies continues to lobby the Government for help.

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College - popularly known as the High School – faces the prospect of dropping sixth form education from 2018-19 in the face of an anticipated £700,000 cash deficit and a consultation process is currently running until January 20, with a decision likely from LCC in March.

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College

A group of former students and teachers have formed a Facebook group Save Lytham St Annes Sixth Form, which has quickly grown towards almost 700 members and in a letter to The Gazette today calls for the meeting to be held to try and resolve the situation.

In the letter, they say: “Please do not rush into an irrevocable decision which will affect Fylde Coast youngsters for generations to come.”

They want a meeting involving governors and representatives of the Lancashire County education authority.

Meanwhile, Mr Menzies has been consulting ministers at Westminster after it was announced that changes to school funding were to be introduced.

He and the campaign group, which is headed by former head boy Marcus Pickering, are urging as many parents and other interested parties to contribute to the current consultation.

Mr Menzies said: “I spoke to ministers last week and the following day there was a statement in the House in which more money was made available for schools in Lancashire.

“I’m making ministers aware of the current funding situation with regards to Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, so it is something they are very much aware of.

“And I would say again to parents and staff - it is vital that you all take part in the consultation process so we can all be clear what the young people currently attending the school want as the best outcome.”

Details of the consultation are available on the school’s website www.lythamhigh.lancs.sch.uk, and comments should be sent by January 20 to Sarah Hirst, Skills, Learning and Development Service, CCP Ground Floor, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD or by email to sarah.hirst@lancashire.gov.uk