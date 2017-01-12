Coach’s Aussie skydive in honour of pal

A football coach from Garstang currently working in Australia is planning a sponsored sky-dive down under to raise funds for a Lancashire-based charity set up following the death of a friend.

Daniel Sutcliff, 23, is raising cash for the ADAM appeal which provides defibrillators to schools, sports halls and community venues as well as promoting awareness of cardiac risk among young people.

The charity was founded in memory of Adam Swanwick who died in 2012 after a heart attack.

Both Adam and Dan were active members of Garstang FC when Adam’s shock death at 28 stunned the community.

The sky-dive will take place next month at the beach resort of Byron Bay, New South Wales, an hour’s drive from Dan’s base in Carrara, Queensland, where 12 months ago he landed a dream job as a full-time youth coach with the town’s football club, Magic United TFA.

• To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DanielSutcliff

For more information about the Adam appeal visit www.theadamappeal.co.uk.