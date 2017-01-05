Call to lower voting age wins the day for students

DEBATING duo Tara Choudhury and Ben Marriott won the first round of the prestigious Mace debating competition for Blackpool Sixth Form.

Their winning arguments called for a reduction in the voting age to 16.

The Schools’ Mace is the oldest and largest debating competition for schools in the UK and allows students to discuss controversial topics and current affairs. Blackpool hosted the first round against Bolton Boys and Girls.

Debater Tara Choudhury said: “The first round of debating was a real challenge and showed us a glimpse of the tough competition we’re going to be up against. We all had so much fun and it was great debating Votes at 16 with people our own age.

“Ben and I constantly critiqued each other’s arguments to bring out the best in each other and luckily, the harshness paid off in the end!

“I hope we continue to debate topics that are pertinent to the world around us right now and issues that directly affect young people.”