Blackpool school CLOSED after being damaged by 55mph winds

Woodlands Special School in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, has been forced to remain closed today.

A spokesman told The Gazette large sections of plastic fascia on the outside of the school's building were being blasted off by the wind 'every 10 or 15 minutes'.

Parents were informed of the closure by text message before lessons started earlier this morning.

Staff at the school, which is set to launch a building project in the near future, will work to make the premises safe and, with the weather expected to improve over the weekend, plan to reopen as normal on Monday, the spokesman added.

A weather station at Rossall Point was recording average wind speeds of 44mph and gusts of around 55mph at 8.10am.