Blackpool pupils’ dress-up day inspired by our history books

Grace Johny

Junior Gazette reporter

At St Kentigern’s Catholic Primary School, children came dressed up as inspirational people as part of Year 5’s fund-raiser.

Year 5 wanted to raise money for a charity called ‘Aid to the Church in need’.

This is a Christian charity and all the money they raised went to help the charity to give to the people that are in need at the moment.

Everyone came dressed up as someone who inspired them such as a nurse, an astronaut and many other people from the past such as Florence Nightingale, Neil Armstrong, Saint Teresa and Rosa Parks.

The whole school went to an assembly where the children from each class came up and explained who they dressed up as and why.

Mrs Brooks, Year 1 Teacher, said: “Mrs Fiorello and I came in as Suffragettes because they were very inspirational women.

“They stood up for women and fought for women to have the right to vote.”

Natasha, a pupil in Year 5, said: “I came as a nurse. I find them inspirational because they help other people when they are sick.”

Everyone loved dressing up as their inspirational person and really thought about why they were dressed up as that person.