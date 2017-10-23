Blackpool headteacher to ‘leave her post’ after investigation

The headteacher at South Shore Academy, suspended while an investigation into ‘issues around the management of the school’ was carried out, is to ‘leave her post’, it was announced.

Jane Bailey was put on gardening leave in mid-July after a small group of dissenters made a series of allegations about the day-to-day running of the school, The Gazette understands.

Her former deputy, Neil Reynolds, who took charge in her absence, will continue to lead the school ‘until further notice’, a PR firm working for Bright Futures Educational Trust said earlier today.

He will be aided by Ruth Coupe, the head at Marton Primary, which is also run by Bright Futures.

The trust said in a statement: “Jane Bailey will leave her post ... on [Tuesday] October 31. Bright Futures Educational Trust would like to thank Jane for her grit and determination in moving South Shore Academy out of special measures, and in securing significant improvements in examination outcomes.”

When asked why Ms Bailey is leaving, and if she was sacked or had quit, a spokeswoman for Glove Marketing said: “Apologies, this is all the information I have”.

Bright Futures has never expanded on the details of its investigation, other than to confirm ‘the suspension was not about safeguarding, but about issues around the management of the school in relation to day-to-day operations’.

Ms Bailey was praised by Ofsted earlier this year for turning the school’s fortunes around. It escaped special measures after making ‘good progress’ since 2015.