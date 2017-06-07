AFC Fylde inspires Luke’s goal to be a footballer

Luke Young, eight

Junior Gazette reporter

My name is Luke Young and I’m eight-years-old.

Over the past few days I’ve been lucky enough to take part in the Train Like A Pro programme with AFC Fylde Community Foundation.

Recently myself and other teammates from Kirkham Juniors got selected to join the programme and enjoy the week of training at the official training base of AFC Fylde.

This was a great experience and I’m really happy I was able to take part it in.

The programme has been fantastic for me because not only have I enjoyed playing football it’s actually been really educational and I’ve learnt a lot more than I expected to whilst being on the camp.

I think my personal favourite highlight of the week was the physiotherapy talk with Rob.

It was really good and interesting.

He taught me a different side to football that I’ve never known anything about and he also helped me with knowing how I can prevent my injuries which will make me a better player when I’m older.

I think the main thing this programme has helped me realise is how much I would love to be a professional footballer.

Training and playing football all day, everyday this week has been so much fun.

I think to be able to do that as a job would be amazing.

I feel as though this week has made me realise what I have to do to try and make that happen.

My dream is to make it as a pro for AFC Fylde as that’s my favourite team.

It would also be amazing to play with Danny Rowe as he’s my favourite player!

