Eating dog treats and sleeping in kennels helps raise cash for homeless hounds

Barking mad volunteers at a dog charity have taken part in an ‘I’m A Rescue Dog Get Me Out of Here’ challenge to raise much-needed cash for the pooches.

Eight members of staff took part in the doggy-trials and sponsored dog bed sleepover at the Briarcliff kennels.

The brave volunteers spent the night with the dogs up for adoption in Thornton as well as taking part in trials including eating doggy treats.

Organiser Chloe Horner the money will go to looking after the dogs and said: “Everyone who took part in the sleep or had anything to do with it was absolutely amazing and had great fun taking part.

“We took part in the ‘treat or treat’ and ‘guess what’s in the poo bag’ trials.

“This involved eating sweet treats, dog treats and sticking our hands in something nasty!

“We set up camp and every volunteer had a kennel each, although I think the dogs all got more sleep than us.

“When we got up in the morning, we cleaned and fed all of the dogs and they all went out on a morning walk.

“Overall, we had a great night and raised just short of £3,000 in online donations and personal sponsorship.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support and would like to say thank you to each and every one who donated.

“The funds as always are very much needed and will go towards the cost of boarding, vets, food and transport bills.”