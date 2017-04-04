Easter switch-on as churches unveil Lights display

God’s light is set to shine down on Blackpool - as part of the Illuminations.

The new feature, which has been commissioned by the town’s churches, will be switched on for the first time at 8pm on April 10 opposite Uncle Tom’s Cabin on Queen’s Promenade.

It will remain lit until the end of Easter week both this year and in the future, as will as shine as part of the main Illuminations during the autumn.

The £25,000 feature has been paid for thanks to a charitable load and fundraising, with donations still welcome.

Canon Simon Cox, rector of All Hallows Church in Bispham, who helped develop the project, said; “We expect it will be viewed annually by 3.5 million visitors, and it has a lifespan of at least 15 years.

“We have already raised around £7,000 of this figure which is enough to allow us to commission the work, but we are obviously still looking for further donations.”

The Bishop of Lancaster Geoff Pearson will also attend the Easter switch-on.