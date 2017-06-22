Duo to tackle Warrior test for good causes

Two pals from Fleetwood are taking part in an extreme challenge this weekend to raise cash for good causes.

Mike Pickton and Neil Greaves are tackling the Total Warrior event at Bramham Park, Leeds, which takes place over Saturday and Sunday.

The event is an obstacle assault course and half-marathon which attracts participants from all over the country.

There around 30 punishing obstacles in each of the three courses, with some of those obstacles bearing names such as Peaks of Pain, The Shocker, Sheepdip and the Death Valley.

Mike, who works for Boots opticians in Blackpool, is raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, while Neil is hoping to generate cash for Bloodwise, a British charity raising money to help tackle blood cancer.

Mike said; “I have been raising money for Action for the Blind for the last five years and a few years ago I was invited to go to the House of Lords for my work with them.

“This year I have decided to take part in the Total Warrior event, one of the highest quality obstacle events in the country.

“Neil and myself are both keen runners but we have never done anything like this before.”

The duo have both set up Just Giving pages and anyone who wants to sponsor them in welcome to help by visiting their pages; www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-pickton1 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neilgreaves