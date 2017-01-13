Dungeon aiming to cell off its history

Ever felt like owning your very own pair of bloody arms?

What about a terrifying jester puppet or a hanged witch?

Some of the grusome items up for grabs in the sale

Surely you couldn’t resist a decorating the house with a “vomiting dummy”?

If your response to any of these questions is ‘where did I put my credit card?’ Blackpool’s Tower Dungeon could be the answer to your problems.

The popular gruesome attraction is auctioning a selection of its oldest and most loved props – and all to raise money for seriously ill children across Lancashire.

Bids are now being invited for the items, which have been on display since the dungeon opened in 2011.

Perhaps someone will be looking for some eccentric Halloween decorations or simply looking to play a practical joke on a friend

The items due to go under the hammer include:

• A historic fairground horse.

• A witch figure, complete with a rope for hanging.

• A giant jester in a box.

Dungeon items for sale

• A pair of scary mannequins with ‘faces to thrill’.

• A dummy with its own vomit producing pump mechanism

• A pair of blood-stained arms.

All of the money raised from the auction will support Merlin’s Magic Wand charity which cares for seriously ill, disabled and disadvantaged children.

Some of the grusome items up for grabs in the sale

Kenny Mew, general manager at Blackpool Tower, said: “There is a fantastic story behind each of these truly unique items.

“While we will be sad to see these go, we are sure they will find good homes. This is a rare opportunity to own your very own piece of the Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

“Perhaps someone will be looking for some eccentric Halloween decorations or simply looking to play a practical joke on a friend.

“Either way, we are sure there will be lots of interest – and more important than anything, all of the money which is raised will be helping some of Lancashire’s most vulnerable young people and a charity which is close to all of our hearts here at the Tower.”

Anyone who would like to bid for an item should email: pip.cartwright@merlinentertainments.biz.

Bidders should name the item they want to bid on, together with the price they are prepared to pay. Bids close on January 31 at 5pm.

... but the Tower Dungeon is not the only scary place in Blackpool

• The Old Coach House, 50 Dean Street, South Shore

Reputed to be the oldest building in South Shore, The Old Coach House is a former vicarage. The owners of the bed and breakfast have been told by guests on numerous occasions that a male figure wearing a cap and black cloak has been staring at them while they were eating their meals. A female ghost called Shirley is also said to haunt the dining area and watches over it, the owners have yet to meet her.

• The Foxhall, Promenade

This public house was formally a 17th century refuge for priests, a long, low three-gabled residence which resembled a farmhouse. Three storeys each had 4-5 rooms with low ceilings and a private chapel. Priest’s holes and secret passages are hidden in the thick walls. It is believed that an array of spirits haunt The Foxhall, ranging from aristocracy, smugglers and the priests themselves.

• Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The attraction is said to have several ghostly residents, even on the Ghost Train itself. A former ride operator named Cloggy is said to haunt the ride, he always wore clogs to work and his footsteps can still be heard. The Sir Hiram Maxim’s Gift Shop is said to be haunted by a young girl, she has manifested to many staff and visitors. The Star Pub is said to have a disturbing black figure in the cellar, staff and workmen have seen the spectre of a man walking through the bar.