Drivers’ anger at temporary traffic lights prompts U-turn

Anger over temporary traffic lights on one of Blackpool’s busiest roads sparked a hasty U-turn.

Town Hall bosses said several crashes since the closure of Crossley’s Bridge prompted them to put up lights at the junction of Devonshire Road and Warley Road on Tuesday.

Coun Fred Jackson is responsible for the town's roads

But after motorists bombarded the council’s social media channels with complaints about the ‘absolute nightmare’ it caused, the lights were removed less than a day later.

Coun Fred Jackson, who is responsible for the resort’s roads, said safety ‘concerns’ were raised in ‘numerous comments’ made by residents and councillors. He said the measure had been a trial and the council is now going back to the drawing board.

“We have decided that is not the solution,” he added.

“I am keen that we do not cause more problems for drivers who are observing the Plymouth Road diversion route, however we do have to make sure that it is safe for all road users.”

Devonshire Road is one of two main diversion routes between Blackpool and more northern areas of the Fylde coast while the bridge in Plymouth Road is shut, and has seen a big increase in traffic.

Several crashes, mostly minor, have been reported on that stretch of road in recent months, including ‘one or two’ at that junction caused by driver error, the council said. Despite that, 83 per cent of 422 people polled by The Gazette said the lights were a bad idea.

Bill Lewtas, of the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association, told The Gazette the lights had caused ‘significant delays’

“I think it was clear to everybody this wasn’t working,” Mr Lewtas said. “The council listened to the feedback and acted swiftly to revert back to the normal traffic arrangements.”

Crossley’s Bridge, which is being replaced because it was becoming unsafe, is expected partially reopen by April 7.