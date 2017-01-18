Driver escapes injury after rolling car close to tip

A motorist whose car left the road in Lytham escaped injury, police said.

The emergency services were called to help the driver after their blue Volkswagon Transporter went through a hedge and into a field off Saltcotes Road, rolling onto its side, a spokeswoman said.

A passing motorist raised the alarm after seeing the van nestled in the grass at around 6.10pm yesterday.

Firefighters from Lytham were called and though they initially believed the driver was trapped, the occupant was out safely when they arrived.

“We made the scene safe,” a spokesman said.

The road was closed for around half an hour, the police spokeswoman added, and the car needed to be recovered.

An ambulance was called but did not take anybody to hospital, she said.

“The car was travelling around a bed and went through a hedge into a field,” she added.

The van, pictured with its bumper hanging off and its back door open, was taken away on a truck.