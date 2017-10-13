Dream day for high school sweethearts

When Rebecca Day had set the date for her wedding to Kalan Shaw, she began writing a poem to recite on their big day.

She wanted to sum up how much her loved ones meant to her and it took her a year to write, was six minutes long and she recited every single word off by heart.

Rebecca Shaw throws her bouquet to the guests.

The Thornton couple tied the knot on August 19 at St Anne’s Church in Singleton before a reception at Staining Lodge.

“I needed to sum into a nutshell the people who I love in my life and what they meant to me and I definitely got the message across,” said Rebecca, “my husband couldn’t believe it when he heard it but I know he loved it.”

They are both 21 and met at Hodgson High School where they were really good friends. Kalan had always had a soft spot for Rebecca and even gave her her first Valentine’s card when they were in their first year at high school.

Just after they left school they finally managed to get out of the friendship zone and they have been together ever since.

Kalan, who recently left the army and is now training to be an electrician, proposed three years ago.

It was completely unexpected for Rebecca and she got the shock of her life when she asked him to get her an ice-cream out of the freezer.

She said: “I asked him to get a Cornetto and the next thing I knew I was being proposed to and the ring was on top of the ice cream!

“It was perfect because we are so laid back I wouldn’t have wanted a big posh proposal, I never knew having an ice cream was so exciting!

Their wedding day was a fun occasion from start to finish and guests were dancing before they had even started eating - with a sing off to Mustang Sally.

Rebecca, who is a health care assistant, said: “We had a bucking bronco which was so much fun and I threw my flowers from it which made it a bit more exciting. One of our guests had to do an emergency trip to Tesco because they split their pants on it!

“The venue was filled with love and happiness, I didn’t stop dancing once and I felt like me and Kalan had fallen in love all over again.

“It was even more magical having our daughter there with us.

Kalan said: “After persuading Rebecca to get out of the friendship zone a few years ago I knew she was the girl I wanted to marry.

“I usually don’t like being the centre of attention but everything about the day was amazing, our daughter was the highlight of the church service running around and making people laugh and the reception was perfect, everyone just had such a fun day which is what we wanted.

“Gary Mills the DJ got everyone dancing and we couldn’t have asked for better entertainment. I’m very excited to spend the rest of my life with my wife and daughter.

Rebecca added:“It was a magical day we honestly couldn’t have asked for such a perfect day.

“I’m so lucky to be able to call Kalan my husband and what a way to start married life. My heels were kicked off by five o’clock and once I got my speech out the way I was on that dance floor!

“I can’t wait for the next step for us and hope I have managed to persuade him for baby Shaw number two by Christmas time!”