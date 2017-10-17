Doors open on state-of-the-art elephant enclosure

One of Blackpool Zoo's most esteemed residents has packed her trunk and moved on to bigger and better things.

Kate the Asian elephant moved into her new home at the zoo today following a year-and-a-half long wait.

The new elephant house - called Project Elephant - forms part of a £5m spending programme at the East Park Drive attraction. The facility replaces the former enclosure, which was 75 years old and was built originally as an aircraft hangar.

Zoo chiefs say the new elephant house has been specially designed, with sand floors to a depth of one metre, a building height suitable for bulls and cows, high-level feeding baskets, suitable environmental conditions, and a flexible layout with protected areas for keepers.

Kate will remain inside the new closure for several days as she gets used to her new surroundings. Members of the public will not be able to see her until she is given access to the outdoor paddock.