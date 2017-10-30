Domain decline echoes demise of club scene

We all love a slice of nostalgia.

Plan reflects Blackpool club’s changing fortunes



Peter Bowden

So when the latest sad tale of the demise of the traditional nightclub emerges, we all hark back to our heydays and reminisce of happy times on the dancefloor.

When we reported an application has been made to turn part of the Domain nightclub into a storage unit, it sparked a debate on why nightclubs are now no longer as popular as in past years.

Smoking bans, social media and cost of alcohol were all cited as possible reasons why the days of the club scene were numbered.

The Bizness opened on the site in 1992, followed by Main Street with nine bars and eating areas under one roof.

It later became the Waterfront, then Sanuk and now Club Domain.

Blackpool’s biggest club, The Syndicate –which in its prime attracted up to 4,000 revellers – closed down for good in 2011.

Peter Bowden, who owns Domain, also got involved in the debate.

Here are your comments

So glad I was part of the 90s club scene, when clubs were clubs and you could really party hard.

Now it’s a shambles and full of people looking for trouble.

The 90s were much more laid back, yes there was occasionally trouble but the vibe was different and not as threatening or aggressive like it is today.

Richard Adkin

Crying shame but sadly old fashioned nightclubs are dying out. Domain would make an excellent live venue like an 02 Academy, Rock City, The Ritz.

That’s something we really need in Blackpool. Finally get the bands in.

Christian Cox

Sorry Christian this only works in areas with a university. Labour destroyed that chance when they abandoned the plans for one

Peter Bowden

That’s a great idea Christian, something the both of us bang on about is Blackpool needing more love music.

Peter, the town does offer University degrees and attracts students not only from all over the country, but across the world.

Some of your past ventures have been exciting, daring and ambitious, surely you’ve still got that spark to turn the old place into a live music venue?

Brendan Bunting

Unfortunately the numbers don’t add up for a live venue. Preston has over 26,000 students and o2 Acadamy still don’t class it as big enough.

People blame the smoking ban, and late licences etc but the real difference is social media.

In the 90s and naughties people went out to catch up with friends and if they were lucky meet a girl or boy.

Facebook and the iPhone changed all that, people don’t actually talk face to face but they know everything their mates are up to even what they had for dinner!

Peter Bowden

Am I missing something?

Blackpool has hundreds of live music venues! Peter is right I think, another bar for bands to play in wouldn’t make any waves.

From the Empress Ballroom to the Blue Room, venues for live music are doing less and less

James Gorrie

It’s not enjoyable to pay £10 into a club and then spend £5+ on a bottle of beer.

Mark Smith

Club Domain £10 entry and 10 drinks included in that price - I don’t really know how much better value you can get than that

Sam Newton

This was all in the plans of the goverment. Try to stop people staying out late in clubs.

So the police and forces can be cut and save money.

Ian Shaw

Puts a whole new meaning to the dance phrase, big fish, small fish, cardboard box

Steven Wrigley

Brilliant back in the 90s. Clubs were clubs then

Aimee Lander

I loved it when it was the Bizness

Wendy Hartley

The best cinema in Blackpool at one time

David Everett