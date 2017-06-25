Dogs rescued from house fire in Layton

A dog was given oxygen after being rescued from a fire at a house in Blackpool.

The pet was one of two dogs brought out of the property on Lynwood Avenue, Layton.

Fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood, together with the police and ambulance service attended the incident.

Acting crew manager Russell Jackson, of Blackpool Fire Station, explained: “We got there and there was lots of smoke coming out of the back of the property.

We weren’t sure if anyone was in the house, so we went through the front door to search the property.

“There was no-one in. The occupiers were safe at a friend’s house.”

Mr Jackson said there were two dogs at the house. He said firefighters using breathing apparatus rescued them and brought them out.

He added that pet did not need any treatment, but the other was given oxygen.

“One was fine,” he said. “The other seemed okay when it went away and was taken to the vets.

“Fire crews gave oxygen to the dog, we’ve got special masks made for animals, and then the ambulance crew took over.”

The incident happened at around 3pm on Saturday.