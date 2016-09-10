Dog rescued from Blackpool flat fire

Firefighters rescued a dog after being called to a flat fire in Blackpool earlier.

Crews from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations were called to the address, in Saville Road, after somebody dialled 999 at around 7.35pm.

Wearing breathing masks, firefighters rescued the pet and used a hose reel jet and specialist fan unit to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, while an investigation has now been launched to figure out what caused the blaze, a fire service spokesman said.