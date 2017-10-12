Dog owners walk the Lights

Dog lovers gathered in their thousands to head down Blackpool Promenade in a show of support for blind and partially sighted people in the resort.

The sponsored walk raised more than £13,000 for the Guide Dogs charity, which provides service dogs to people with sight problems.

Brenda Wildish, of Fylde Guide Dogs, said: “Some 3,000 people took part, including 550 children. People came on foot, in wheelchairs and even on crutches. There were up to 1,000 well-behaved dogs some of whom enjoyed a fun-dog show before they set off.

“The atmosphere was amazing, everyone said they enjoyed themselves and plan to come back next year.

“People came from all over the country. One couple who had raised £100 each came on a day-trip from Rhyl – they plan to come back next year. Having raised £200, they had such fun.”