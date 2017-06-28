Dog missing for 5 years is found in Blackpool

An elderly dog is hoping to live out the rest of his days with a loving family after being found an incredible five years after disappearing from his Blackpool home.

Poor old Westie Alfie, who is at least 12-years-old, was found wandering on Onslow Road, Blackpool, on Monday night.

He was taken in by Homeward Bound Dog Rescue, and a microchip scan revealed he had been missing from his Blackpool home for five years.

But the elderly canine was snubbed by his former family, who had since adopted a new dog that disliked other dogs.

Wendy Mulela, of Homeward Bound Dog Rescue, said: “We take the out-of-hours calls for Blackpool dog warden and one of our scanners went out to him. It was then that they found out he had been missing for five years.

“We have no idea what he has been doing during that time.

“I wish they could talk sometimes.”

Alfie was taken to Norcross Vets, where he received treatment for an abcess on his backside.

It now appears that he will need a new home to live out the rest of his days in peace and quiet.

Wendy said: “Often people are put off adopting older dogs because they think they will be encumbered with vet bills, but often it’s just about making the dog comfortable in its last months.

“Last November we picked up a dog we didn’t think would last the night, and he’s still with us now. His new owner absolutely adores him.

“It just goes to show they can surprise you.”