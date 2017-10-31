Display shows off new town twinning link

A display of photographs from St Annes new twin town Caudry in France have gone on show.

The photographs, depicting scenes from the town were part of an exchange of images between the Twinning Association, their counterparts in Caudry and involved the photographic societies of both Caudry and St Annes.

While Caudry boasts an impressive exhibition and cultural centre there is no equivalent in Lytham or St Annes and so twinning members have chosen an outdoor location for the display with the photos strung out along the railings of Ashton Gardens by the lodges on the St George’s Road entrance.

“With the wonderful weekend of weather proved to be an ideal opportunity to display the photographs and even early on Sunday morning they were attracting a lot of interest,” said Tony Ford, the Twinning Association’s chairman.

Robert Fielder, from the Twinning Association created the annotated images and put up the display. The Association is also looking at developing a similar photographic exchange with its German twin town Werne.

Already the Twinning Association is making plans for joint events next year with Caudry in the Nord Pas de Calais region.