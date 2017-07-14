Disney themed wedding was fairytale come true

At Horwich Station Park, a place that has strong sentiment for Leann Crowther, her boyfriend Desmond Northall asked her to marry him.

Leann had spent many hours there as a child, playing with her siblings and spending time with her family, and so it was the perfect place for a proposal.

Desmond and Leann Northall

Leann, a 24-year-old home carer from Blackpool, said God is what brought them together.

“We were introduced to each other by friends while at church,” she said.

“The church, Baptist Tabernacle, is a very important place for us both.

“We are Christians and wanted a Christian service with family, close friends and our church family.

“Our pastor Reverend Vincent Tracy did the service and our friends Keith and Jenny Raby did the worship.”

Their family and friends looked on as they declared their love for each other.

As well as the importance of their church wedding, Leann said there was another feature they wanted to incorporate into the day.

She said: “The wedding was Disney themed as we are both Disney fans.

“I also had a surprise in the morning as my uncle turned up with a broach kilt pin belonging to my grandad, who had sadly passed away a couple of months before. Another exciting factor was that I saw my cousin from Australia for the first time in 20 years.”

Leann arrived in style for her wedding, on a horse and carriage like a princess - just like a fairy tale come true.

Her ‘prince’ Desmond, also 24 and works as a barman, looked sharp in his Greenwood’s suit.

After the ceremony the wedding reception took place at the Imperial Hotel.

Desmond, originally from Dudley, said the day could not have been better.

He said: “The whole day was amazing, everything that I dreamed of.”

Leann, meanwhile, still cannot forget her wonderful arrival at the wedding.

She added: “The day was amazing. I felt like a true Disney princess in the horse and carriage.”

The couple will spend their honeymoon at Disneyland Paris later in the year.

But they had another special trip planned for immediately after their wedding.

Leann explained: “We went to collect our bull mastiff puppy from Kidderminster.”